Investigative reporter Julie Kelly from American Greatness joined author Lee Smith on EpochTV.com to discuss the ongoing persecution of the January 6 political prisoners and the Democrat Party’s ultimate plan to arrest President Donald Trump.

During their one hour discussion Julie Kelly emphasized the need to expose the top Democrat Party operatives who are behind the physical and mental torture of Trump supporters who have been targeted in the January 6 witch hunt.

US Attorney Matthew Graves is running the January 6 protest investigations. Graves is the man behind the inhumane treatment of Trump supporters who were arrested following the January 6 protests, many of the political prisoners have been locked up for over a year without trial.

Graves is the Democrat-Socialist Party’s hitman. He delights in the torture and abuse of his political foes and invents charges to ensure their personal destruction.

Judge Tim Kelly is another top player involved in the persecution of Trump supproters. Julie Kelly and Lee Smith warned that the Democrat Party will not bow down and apologize to the American people for their last […]