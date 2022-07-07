The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

A Royal Decree published by the Spanish government declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorizing the use of biocide chemicals

The government order also details the intended application of the chemicals, which is via “aerial” techniques, not manual application

The Spanish government authorized the spraying of chemtrails under the guide of the “state of emergency” declared during the pandemic

An estimated 17% of people worldwide believe that chemicals are intentionally sprayed into the air as part of a secret large-scale atmospheric program (SLAP), also sometimes referred to as covert geoengineering or chemtrails

In a survey of experts on atmospheric chemistry, one scientist answered “yes” when asked whether they have ever encountered evidence that indicates the existence of SLAP, due to a remote location with unusually high levels of barium in the atmosphere

Chemical trails, commonly known as chemtrails, refer to the white trails sometimes left behind as airplanes fly through the sky. An estimated 17% of people worldwide believe that these trails are actually toxic chemicals that are intentionally sprayed into the air as part of a secret large-scale atmospheric program (SLAP), also sometimes referred to as covert geoengineering.1

Public officials have generally denied the existence of chemtrails, and a document published in 2000 by the U.S. EPA suggests “condensation trails,” or “contrails,” that are visible behind jet aircraft engines are “composed primarily of water (in the form of ice crystals) and do not pose health risks to humans,” but noted “they do affect the cloudiness of the Earth’s atmosphere, however, and therefore might affect atmospheric temperature and climate.”2

An order released by the Spanish government tells a different story, however, suggesting that it authorized its military to spray dangerous chemicals into the skies as part of a defense against COVID-19.3

Spanish Order Authorizes Biocide Spraying for Disinfection

A Royal Decree published April 16, 2020, a by the Spanish government in the Official State Gazette4 declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorizing the use of biocide chemicals:5

“Order SND/351/2020, of April 16th, which authorizes the Armed Forces and Units and Military Emergency Units to use biocide chemicals authorized by the Ministry of Health for disinfection in order to deal with the Covid 19 Health Crisis.

Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14th, hereby declares a state of emergency for the management of the health crisis situation caused by COVID-19, which includes a series of measures aimed at protecting the welfare, health and safety of citizens and the containment of the progression of the disease and strengthen the public health system.”

The decree granted the minister of health, Salvador Illa Roca, the authority to dictate said orders:6

Use of ‘Aerial Media,’ ‘Nebulization’ Requested

In addition to acknowledging that the Ministry of Health had been evaluating the virucidal capacity of antiseptics and chemical disinfectants, the government order also details the intended application of the chemicals, which is via “aerial” techniques, not manual application:7

“Among the most effective disinfection techniques are the use of aerial media, then through them, with techniques of nebulization, thermo nebulization and micro nebulization, all surfaces are reached quickly, avoiding depending on manual application, which is slower, and sometimes does not reach all surfaces because there are obstacles that prevent reaching them.

The CBRN defense units of the Armed Forces and the Military Unit of Emergencies (UME) have personal means, materials, procedures and the sufficient training to carry out aerial disinfection, since they are operations that they execute regularly, with the exception that instead of using biocidal products do it with other decontaminating chemicals.

It is therefore that, in view of the foregoing and the effect of improving and streamlining the operations of disinfection of all types of facilities that the Armed Forces personnel come to carrying out, it is considered appropriate to authorize, exceptionally and for the duration of the state of alarm, the CBRN Defense Units of the Armed Forces and the UME, the use of disinfectants and biocides from main group 1 described in article 1.1 of Royal Decree 830/2010, of June 25, which establishes the regulations.”

In short, Planet Today reported, “The Spanish government ordered the military to quietly spray lethal chemtrails on its citizens with UN authorization under the cover of the ‘state of emergency for the management of the health crisis situation caused by Covid-19,’”8 and it’s not the first time they’ve done so.

According to the news outlet, in 2015 four whistleblowers from Spain’s meteorological agency told the European Parliament that chemicals were regularly being sprayed over the country to alter the climate:9

“On May 19, 2015, MEP Ramon Tremosa i Balcells (ALDE) announced in the European Parliament that four workers from the State Meteorological Agency had confessed that Spain is being sprayed entirely from planes that spread lead dioxide through the atmosphere, silver iodide and diatomite.

The objective, according to the same MEP, would be to ward off the rains and allow temperatures to rise, which creates a summery climatic environment for tourism and, at the same time, helps corporations in the agricultural sector. This, in turn, is producing cold drops of great intensity.”

Geoengineering Is Going Mainstream

Large-scale manipulation of the Earth’s climate, known as geoengineering,10 is becoming increasingly mainstream. The United Nations is among those now considering a controversial form of geoengineering, involving spraying sulfate aerosols into the Earth’s stratosphere in order to modify climate11 — with unknown, and potentially disastrous, effects.

Sulfate aerosols are tiny reflective particles that can reflect more sunlight back into space when they’re sprayed into the stratosphere 12 to 16 miles above Earth’s surface. This leads to lower global temperatures — as well as lower average precipitation,12 highlighting one significant potential downside.

A report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in August 2021,13,14 mentions solar radiation management and greenhouse gas removal as forms of geoengineering.15 Sulfate aerosols fall into the solar radiation management category, but additional geoengineering techniques — such as thinning out cirrus clouds in the upper atmosphere — would be necessary to counteract the decrease in precipitation caused by their use.

What’s more, different regions could face severe outcomes from geoengineering techniques used in other parts of the world, to the extent that their ability to grow food could be affected. Report author Govindasamy Bala, from the Indian Institute of Science, said “the science is there”16 to use geoengineering, but it’s far from an exact one.

“I think the next big question,” Bala told Reuters, “is, do you want to do it? … That involves uncertainty, moral issues, ethical issues and governance.” As Reuters reported, “That’s because every region would be affected differently. While some regions could gain in an artificially cooler world, others could suffer by, for example, no longer having conditions to grow crops.”17 Paulo Artaxo, environmental physicist at University of Sao Paulo and another report author, added:18

“Basically the message is more or less the same as (the previous report): The science is not mature enough. The side effects of any of the known geoengineering techniques can be very significant … Society has to consider if these side effects are too big to try any strategy.”

Cloud Seeding Has Been Going on for Decades

It should be noted that certain forms of geoengineering are already in use. It was the middle of the 20th century when geoengineering was first developed, using World War II technologies.

Cloud seeding is one such example that’s been used for decades19 and involves “seeding” clouds with silver iodide or solid carbon dioxide to promote rain and snow or weaken tropical storms. At least eight western U.S. states and dozens of countries use cloud seeding to enhance precipitation.20

“In addition, the U.S. military suggested that nuclear weapons might be used as tools to alter regional climates and make certain areas of the world more favorable for human habitation. This proposal, however, was not tested,” Britannica reported.21

Other ideas to alter Earth’s climate have also been discussed. Proposed methods to reflect more sunlight to reduce global warming have included floating billions of golf balls in the oceans, sending a giant mirror into orbit, removing cirrus clouds, planting shinier crops and buildings and releasing microbubbles to make the ocean’s surface more reflective.22

The possibility of floating giant spaceships over the Earth to reflect sunlight has even been considered.23

Geoengineering as a Gateway for Social Control

Bill Gates is heavily invested in geoengineering techniques. In 2010, he funded research to develop machines that would spray seawater into the clouds with the goal of increasing the ability to reflect sunlight into space, and therefore reduce global temperatures.24

In 2018, Gates also helped fund experiments for Harvard scientists, who proposed spraying the stratosphere with calcium chloride to help slow the Earth’s warming by blocking out the sun.25 But as Vandana Shiva, Ph.D. explained in our past interview,26 weather modification via geoengineering could be used as a weapon of control, including control of agriculture.

Writing in The Defender, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also warned that Gates’ forays into climate control could easily be a guise for social control:27

“His investment history suggests that the climate crisis, for Gates and his cronies, is no more than an alibi for intrusive social control, ‘Great Reset’-scale surveillance, and massive science fiction geoengineering boondoggles, including his demented and terrifying vanity projects to spray the stratosphere with calcium chloride or seawater to slow warming, to deploy giant balloons to saturate our atmosphere with reflective particles to blot out the sun, or his perilous gambit of releasing millions of genetically modified mosquitoes in South Florida.”

Single Scientist Holdout Cites Barium in Atmosphere

Scientific research looking into chemtrails is unsurprisingly sparse, but one study does exist. Published in the journal Environmental Research Letters in 2016, it includes a survey in which experts on atmospheric chemistry and atmospheric deposition were asked to “scientifically evaluate the claims of SLAP theorists.”28

Nearly all — 76 out of 77 — of the scientists concluded that they had not encountered evidence of SLAP and believed chemtrails could be explained by other factors, “including well-understood physics and chemistry.”29 But there was one scientist who couldn’t rule them out and, in fact, answered “yes” when asked whether they have ever encountered evidence that indicates the existence of SLAP.30

They cited a remote location where barium levels in the atmosphere were unusually high compared to the levels of barium in the soil.31 Barium levels in the environment are typically very low32 — and abnormal concentrations of elements like barium are suggested to be one form of evidence of sprayed chemicals.33

