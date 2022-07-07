With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
Image Source: MinasWorld4you TikTok video screenshot composite A left-wing coffee shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was shut down by its woke employees because the owners weren’t extremist enough.
The left-wing in-fighting was documented by the popular Libs of TikTok account on Twitter.
“Mina’s World” was celebrated as a “safe space” for members of the LGBTQ community until workers began accusing the owners of wage theft and “gentrification.”
On July 1, the owners announced that the shop would close after weeks of controversy.
“Mina’s World is closed,” the post declared. “We don’t have enough money to continue operating.”
In a video previously posted to Instagram, the co-owners of the shop admitted their “complicity” in anti-black gentrification and said that they were looking for ways to pass on ownership of the store to the employees. The workers had tried to raise enough money through a GoFundMe account before the shop closed down.Here’s the video posted by Libs of TikTok: UPDATE: They deleted the hostage style video from Instagram which I embedded in the article. I always keep backups 🙂 pic.twitter.com/3H2DHGPHrt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022 The workers of the queer-owned shop had posted their grievances in a statement on social media.”Workers at Mina’s World […]
