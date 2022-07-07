Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

amanderson2/Flickr The Georgia Guidestones, a mysterious granite monument, was demolished Wednesday evening following an explosion earlier in the morning that destroyed a portion of the statue.

The monolith panels — located 90 miles east of Atlanta — were vandalized by an explosion around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to investigators, per 11 Alive. “A large portion of the structure” was destroyed when authorities arrived on the scene. Later in the afternoon, the GBI announced that crews had demolished the rest of the structure “[f]or safety reasons.” (2/3) The videos show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after the explosion. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/8YNmEML9fW — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022 (3/3) For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished. pic.twitter.com/hrpqN2Sphr — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022 The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) also released surveillance footage of a vehicle leaving the site shortly after the explosion.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, who initially responded to the scene, requested the GBI’s assistance in the investigation, 11 Alive noted.

No arrests or suspects of interest in connection with the explosion have been reported as of yet.

The monument was erected in 1980, built from local […]