Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.
(AP Photo/Andy Wong) Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly been shot in Nara, Japan, while giving a speech, NHK reported within the past hour.
The outlet reported that he “collapsed” and was bleeding, as gunfire was heard around 11:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time.
Abe served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007, and more recently from 2012 to 2020. Abe left the position in 2020 because of his chronic battle with ulcerative colitis, according to BBC News .
In the United States political world, Abe is known for his working friendship with former President Donald Trump, who was a fan of the prime minister.
“The President called Prime Minister Abe the greatest prime minister in Japan’s history,” former White House Spokesman Deere said in a 2000 statement, after they had a phone call, according to Reuters .
As this is breaking news, RedState will provide futher updates as information becomes available.
Read the whole story at redstate.com
The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter. One email per day keeps you informed.
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker