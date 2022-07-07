Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

The number of children and adolescents with a diagnosis somewhere along the autism spectrum continues to rise.

According to the latest research out of Guangdong Pharmaceutical University in China , as of 2020, one out of every 30 kids is now considered autistic, a 52% jump from 2017.

Though data from the CDC puts the number closer to one in 44, the numbers are still rising, prompting many medical professionals, teachers, and parents to try to discover the cause.

Thursday on Twitter, BlazeTV host Steve Deace posited the question, “What’s the benign, innocent explanation for this [rise in autism]?”

The answer seems to be consistent from experts across various fields: changes in diagnosis and understanding of autism.

Back in 2015, Annette Estes , director of the University of Washington’s Autism Center in Seattle, said, “People who are in the field are generally in consensus that the majority of the increase is due to progress in our ability to diagnose and identify people with autism in a broader spectrum than used to be possible.”For example, some behaviors once diagnosed as an intellectual disability are now considered manifestations of autism. PBS also cautioned in 2018 that though statistical increases like 52% sound daunting, they often represent […]