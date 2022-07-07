Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

The political left as a movement has proven to be made up of some of the worst people imaginable – The kind of people that thirst for destruction and take joy in the oppression of others. They might think they are reveling in a form of anarchy, but they are actually the opposite: They are chaos creators, but only as a means to gain total control.

However, while leftists make my skin crawl with their pungent scent of evil, there is one group of people that is even more annoying, and that’s the fence-sitters and fake moderates.

Though these people will never admit it, there are times when social conflict arises and one side is completely right while the other side is completely wrong. Fake moderates pretend as if there are merits to the side that is wrong even when there are none because they want to appear as though they are “wise.” The truth is they don’t have the guts to take a stand one way or the other, and so they act as if neither side is correct, or that both sides are partially right.

Meaning, the side of destruction is given license to continue their pillaging because, hey, we don’t want to seem like we are discriminating or biased, right?

This is how societies and cultures are slowly but inevitably erased and the principles they hold dear are eroded to nothing. It’s mostly done through apathy and a sedate tolerance of corruption. Compromise is the hallmark of “democracy,” and it is also the root of tyranny. If people did not compromise on their principles and freedoms, tyranny could not exist. This why the Founding Fathers of the US opposed pure democracy and formed our nation as a Constitutional Republic with checks and balances. Democracy alone often demands acceptance of poisonous and oppressive behaviors we might otherwise stop, all in the name of appeasing the “majority.”

Discrimination, at times, can be a good thing. It is a biological imperative that contributes to tribalism and has allowed humanity to survive as a species for millennia. Without the ability to discriminate, all behaviors no matter how radioactive would proliferate, and this is what we are facing today in western societies.

When tribes were faced with narcissist members, psychopathic members, or outright schizophrenic and delusion members, those people were often cast out or ignored and for good reason. When the insane and the sociopathic are allowed to integrate into a culture they are also allowed to inject a certain level of moral insanity into that culture. Insanity is generally an inborn condition, but insane habits can also be learned, and if people think there are benefits and gains associated with acting insane, some of them will do so and the problem will grow.

The political left argues that all discriminating tendencies are a form of bigotry. Yet, they are some of the most bigoted people on the planet when it comes to opposing ideals and beliefs. We can see this attitude within their own policies and the people they seek to censor. They readily embrace full bore erasure of all ideas that contradict their beliefs and they do this because they know, given enough time, that this kind of censorship works.

They are trying to reverse the old tribal model – These days, anyone who is SANE must be converted or cast out of society.

The examples are numerous. Anyone who points out the lack of science behind transsexual ideology and gender fluid theory is immediately a “bigot” and must be cast out. Anyone who questions extreme environmentalism and carbon controls is a “climate denier” and must be cast out. Anyone who questions government paid “medical experts” and their draconian mandates is “anti-science” and must be cast out. Anyone who claims that Critical Race Theory is highly inaccurate and misleading is a “racist” and needs to be cast out. Anyone that thinks teachers should not be allowed to sexualize children in schools and exploit those kids for their own psychological gratification is a “homophobe” that must be cast out. It goes on and on.

I have even seen leftists in the media defend heinous acts such as pedophilia because to be deeply opposed to any character trait of any human being is to commit the greatest sin in the leftist religion – Who are you to question the internal “truth” of an individual and set boundaries for their behavior? You have become intolerant, and therefore you are a heretic.

Make no mistake, this philosophy of “equity” might seem like random madness but it serves a very specific agenda. If all behaviors must be tolerated, then any evil can become acceptable. The only evil action you can then commit is intolerance of evil. See how that works?

Build, supplement, or improve your own med-kit by filling it with various Med Packs of your choosing. You know what you need.

Psychopaths and those that lack empathy can now rule over our culture because they cannot be confronted without great social risk. In a world where everyone is a good person at heart the idea of “equity” might work (probably not), but in a world where inherent evil exists and such people have no qualms about hurting who they want to get what they want, a culture built on equity is doomed to self destruct. All they have to do is claim that they are a part of an oppressed class, a victim group, and therefore you are not allowed to question their actions.

If men want to claim they are women and overrun women’s sports, women’s locker rooms, women’s bathrooms, women’s prisons and women’s health, we have to let them, because if we don’t then we are denying their “existence” as they see it in their own heads. If a pedophile wants to commit pedophilia we have to let them, because if we don’t we are guilty of discriminating against a psychological minority. If a mother wants to murder her unborn baby out of convenience, we have to let her, because who are we to tell her she has to face the consequences of her sexual actions? Leftists believe in no moral boundaries, only political boundaries. The only behaviors that can be restricted are the behaviors that conflict with their ideology.

The past few months have been rather surprising in terms of the Supreme Court’s decisions and I can only hope that this represents step away from our nation’s extreme flirtations with the leftist fold. The end result of the “do what thou wilt” philosophy is clear as day – It can only lead to complete societal collapse and indoctrination of future generations. And maybe, just maybe, some members of the Supreme Court have realized this.

Decisions in favor of the right to self defense under the constitution have finally shut down the political left’s obsession with disarming their opponents. They see the 2nd Amendment as the last stronghold of a conservative culture that stands in the way of their plans to absorb America, turning it into something unrecognizable in the process. As with all authoritarian regimes, leftists seek to take the right of defense away from anyone that does not believe as they believe. Their dreams are crushed, for now.

The decision to end Roe v. Wade and federal protections for abortion is perhaps the most surprising of all. Leftists view cultural tolerance of child murder as their greatest victory. It’s not about women’s bodies or women’s rights; if abortion was about “human rights” then they would have to honestly take into account the rights of the child in the womb. But, they won’t do that, because rights are irrelevant to them. What abortion is really about is changing the limits of what Americans are willing to morally endure. What long held virtues are we willing to sacrifice, and how many children are we willing to sacrifice in the name of “tolerance and equity?”

It’s a game, you see. A game played by psychopaths. And the goal of the game is to see if they can make all the people around them act just like them. Can you be turned to the dark side? That is the purpose of this game, and they revel in the idea that deep down everyone else is just as evil as they are.

The refusal to compromise on such issues might seem like a push to the “far right” of the political spectrum, and this is the great lie that everyone has been led to believe. Leftists have moved the goal posts so far in their direction that any moderate shift away from their end game is treated as an “alt-right attack” that will lead to fascism (even though fascists are all socialists just like leftists). What’s really happening, in my view, is a slow return to center.

Millions of Americans do not trust the left and they certainly don’t want to live in a world where there are no boundaries and all discrimination is considered a hate crime. At their genetic core, most people understand that certain behaviors are wrong on every level and cannot be allowed. And if acceptance is actually a mantra for leftists, then they should also have to accept the existence of principles that do not align with their own.

The backlash against these people is very real. They see it as a conservative insurrection, but really, it’s only the beginning of a pendulum swing back to center by people who have a conscience. This swing has to be uncompromising, because if there is any semblance of weakness the leftists will use it to pull us all back into the insane asylum. There can be no moderation at this time, no fence sitting, no slack. The time for pretending there are merits to the leftist cult is over. The time to draw a line in the sand has begun.

Article cross-posted from Alt-Market.

