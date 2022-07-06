With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food . We recommend THREE options.

Uvalde, TX – A Uvalde police officer had an opportunity stop the Robb Elementary School gunman before he entered the building and murdered 21 people, but couldn’t get his supervisors to grant him permission to shoot before the suspect walked into the school.

According to a report completed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the officer had the 18-year-old gunman in his sights and was prepared to pull the trigger.

“The UPD officer was armed with a rifle and sighted in to shoot the attacker; however, he asked his supervisor for permission to shoot,” the report stated. “The UPD officer did not hear a response and turned to get confirmation from his supervisor. When he turned back to address the suspect, the suspect had already entered the west hall exterior door at 11:33:00,” according to ALERRT.

Twenty-one people were killed and 17 more were wounded in the horrific attack.

Nineteen of the murdered victims were children.

The report, which was released on Wednesday, was compiled to assess the law enforcement response to the massacre.ALERRT utilized bodycam, radio logs, video footage from inside and outside the school, and verbal testimony from […]