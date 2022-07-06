Monmouth University conducted another political poll of U.S respondents [ SEE Survey HERE ]. In addition to the plummeting approval of Joe Biden, the worst yet approval at 36% according to the survey, the respondents were asked to list their top concerns (Question #7).

The responses were recorded but did not come from a list presented by Monmouth. They just compiled the results. As stated, “ what is the biggest concern facing your family right now? ” The results show the top priorities of Americans and the disconnect between the priorities of congress and the American people are stark. ( Source, Question # 7)

Nowhere on the expressed concerns did anyone identify supporting Ukraine or the Russia -v- Ukraine conflict, as a priority; yet, Ukraine has taken up almost all of the legislative effort from congress. The total taxpayer-funded congressional spending is nearing $100 billion. Additionally absent from the concerns of the American people, is any mention of the January 6th committee; again, another time wasted political exercise by a congress detached from the priorities of the electorate.

The top priorities are what we would expect to see, economic issues. Inflation, Gas Prices, the Economy and the ability to pay everyday bills […]