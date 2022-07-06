Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.
Police in Richmond, Virginia, say a plot to attack the city’s July 4 celebration was thwarted by a concerned resident.
The resident altered authorities after having having overheard a conversation between the two would-be attackers, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said.
Police, with the assistance of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, were able to apprehend the two men, who were in possession of two rifles, a handgun, and 223 rounds of ammunition, multiple new outlets report .
Both of the suspect allegedly were in the country illegally. They each have been charged with being a non-citizen in possession of a firearm, with more charges possibly to follow. The men also are being held without bail in jail.
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
