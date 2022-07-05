The fall of Roe v. Wade has demoralized the Left. After decades of forcing their policy preferences on Americans by judicial fiat, the pendulum is swinging the other way. The Left fears that its gains during the last 60 years of progressivism are in jeopardy, and they want to reform the entire political system, including a now supposedly “illegitimate” Supreme Court, to ensure that they are protected. These include not just the “right” to an abortion, but the right of gay people to marry each other, invented by the Court seven summers ago in Obergefell v. Hodges.
As the Supreme Court made clear in its courageous ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a precedent is not fixed in the firmament because society takes it for granted. Either the Constitution means something, or it doesn’t. Either the people have a say in how their society is ordered, or they don’t. Why stop at Roe? Why not take up Clarence Thomas’ advice and start reviewing Obergefell and the whole array of “rights” that progressive courts have devised out of thin air using the 14th Amendment’s Due Process Clause?
Obergefell, like Roe, was a particularly arbitrary, extreme, and unjust imposition […]
Read the whole story at amgreatness.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker