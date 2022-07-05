AP Photo/Susan Walsh Rather than pen a festive, America-loving message for Independence Day, GOP Senator and former presidential nominee Mitt Romney chose to write a dark, sad opinion piece for The Atlantic, of all places. “America is in denial,” he opines. “Too many Americans are blithely dismissing threats that could prove cataclysmic.” It’s so dark and anti-Trump that even Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson is impressed: A grim but spot-on read from ⁦ @MittRomney ⁩ https://t.co/X8m6grKpwm — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 4, 2022 Romney begins by listing a long list of problems that Americans are ignoring: Even as we watch the reservoirs and lakes of the West go dry, we keep watering our lawns, soaking our golf courses, and growing water-thirsty crops. As inflation mounts and the national debt balloons, progressive politicians vote for ever more spending. As the ice caps melt and record temperatures make the evening news, we figure that buying a Prius and recycling the boxes from our daily Amazon deliveries will suffice. When TV news outlets broadcast video after video of people illegally crossing the nation’s southern border, many of us change the channel. And when a renowned conservative former federal appellate judge testifies that […]

