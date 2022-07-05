We have long-warned that Covid jabs are not only dangerous and ineffective, but will also be the gateway through which medical tyranny will rise in the near future. It was both a test run to find the population’s threshold for authoritarianism and a normalizing factor to prepare people for complete control over their healthcare.
One of the challenges they face in achieving their goal of jabbing every man, woman, and child on Earth is in knowing who isn’t jabbed. There will be many who choose not to participate or who curtail their participation by refusing to get current and future boosters. It’s easy for the powers-that-be to withhold certain services from those who do not get jabbed; we saw vaccine passports and other proofs of vaccination used to prevent people from holding their jobs or attending events. What’s more challenging for them is finding those who avoid activities that require proof of vaccination.
An increasing number of Americans are breaking away from government engagement. We’ve seen a sharp rise in those who are storing away food to keep themselves out of future government breadlines. People are pulling their money from banks and finding value outside of standard markets. There’s a growing off-the-grid mentality. These are the people who governments will have a hard time isolating if they ever choose to reinstate even more draconian vaccine requirements.
In Italy, they’re already addressing this “problem” through artificial intelligence software that can identify the unvaccinated. It is the type of development that, if it’s as accurate as they claim, will almost certainly be adopted in the United States and across the globe in the future. Even if it’s not effective enough for widespread adoption, we will see others who build a better unvaccinated mouse trap.
The article below translated by Free West Media details what’s happening in Italy. Be watchful for such technology rearing its ugly head in the United States very soon.
Software Developed to Detect ‘Non-Vaccinated’ Individuals
The Italian Association of General Practitioners Fimmg and the organization Cittadinanzattiva have developed software that could be used to identify two million “unvaccinated” patients in Italy that could pose a “risk”.
Italian daily La Repubblica reported on this development.
For this reason, the two organizations have asked for a meeting with Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo to fully explain the potential of such technology for the health of citizens when placed in the hands of general medicine.
According to La Repubblica, 520 000 people over 80 and 1,5 million citizens aged 70-79 have not yet received their first dose. Silvestro Scotti, Secretary General of Fimmg, and Anna Lisa Mandorino, Secretary General of Cittadinanzattiva, commented on the issue: “Minister Speranza and Commissioner Figliuolo wanted to meet with us immediately, which shows great political sensitivity and attention to an issue of enormous importance.”
As La Repubblica explains, NetMedica Italia, Fimmg’s IT company, in collaboration with the Computer Engineering department of the Polytechnic University of Marche, has developed an algorithm based on artificial intelligence solutions.
Applied to GPs’ clinical and health databases, the algorithm is able to provide clues that, while not definitive, can assist the physician in determining the priority for administering the injection.
The resource is “integrated with other useful tools for the full management of the patient’s active recruitment path and the entire vaccination process” and is already being used by many doctors across the country.
What about side-effects?
In Germany alone, some 2,5 million people have received medical care for side effects from the experimental injections until the end of 2021. This is apparent from a shocking report from the German doctors’ organization KBV.
German MP Martin Sichert (AfD) asked the director of the KBV in March how many patients had been treated by a doctor because of complaints after a jab.
Three months later, Sichert was sent a highly explosive three-page document, which The Epoch Times newspaper has seen. Nearly 2,5 million people had to be treated by a doctor after being injected and this only concerns the vaccination victims until the end of 2021.
Curiously, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, the German vaccine authority, stated that fewer than 250 000 “suspected cases of side effects” had been reported as of December 31. That is less than a tenth of the number mentioned in the KBV report.
Sichert, health care spokesperson for AfD, spoke of a scandal. “If almost 2,5 million people have visited a doctor after a Corona vaccination, then that must be made public. This must have consequences.”
The MP demanded that doctors and patients be informed about this risk in the future. He said that the government should pay for all the damage associated with their forced vaccination campaign. If out of 60 million vaccinated, 2,5 million (4,2 percent) need treatment for side effects, then the claim that the vaccine is safe is absolutely false, he stressed.
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn