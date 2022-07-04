Mongkolchon Akesin/Getty Images An insurance company in Southlake, Texas, vowed to pay medical bills for workers wanting to have babies as a response to the Roe v. Wade decision.

In a social media post on Monday, Buffer Insurance said it “will pay the medical costs for our employees who birth babies” and “Provide paid time off for employees to have maternity & paternity leave.”

The company added it would “pay for the medical costs associated with adopting a baby.”

“Secular companies are paying the travel costs for employees to abort babies out-of-state,” one of the company’s infographics read.

The announcement got a huge response from followers. One social media user wrote , “Wow!! I am following your page because of this response to Roe v Wade.”

“While many other companies are promoting abortion, you are doing exactly what women and families really need. Thank you for affirming life and valuing children and parents. Never heard of you before, but you deserve to have your name out there. Thanks for being the light,” the person continued.“This is what true feminism has been striving for in the workplace, not an environment where femininity is disdained and cast aside, forcing women to act like men in order […]