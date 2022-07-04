Unlike most leftists, Bette Midler is able to answer the question, “What is a woman?”

She’s not a biologist. She’s not particularly intelligent. Her Tweets rarely make sense and almost never make a point, even a bad one. But for once she posted something that had hints of lucidity. Some have even questioned whether she has been partially red-pilled over LGBTQIA+ supremacy.

It began as what seemed to be an attack against pro-life laws following the overturning of Roe v Wade but quickly became a pro-woman rant similar to what has gotten Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in trouble with the radical left lately.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

In case she succumbs to the woke mob that is about to go after her, here’s a screenshot:

As expected, the woke crowd was dismayed that one of their leftist icons is siding with actual women instead of embracing woke talking points and anti-scientific nonsense:

Please no, not @BetteMidler too. No one is taking the word 'woman' away. Inclusive language: more accurate, saves lives, no skin off your teeth. https://t.co/ltc69w5Zwt https://t.co/rdbMjOaLjl — Girl on the Net (@girlonthenet) July 4, 2022

Please don’t buckle & pander to the tantrums, our daughters need strong women to look up to! #WomensRights #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/HXlwAQZfqR — OhMyDaysReally (@Dear_O_Dear) July 4, 2022

The fight for women’s rights INCLUDES trans people – trans rights do not erode women’s rights. We’re all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does NOTHING to help that. Bette Midler is a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That’s ok! https://t.co/i4IUzNpcTh — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) July 4, 2022

Trans and non-binary folk did not rip up women's rights. The GOP did that. The Dems let it happen. Please, please, please: punch up at the politicians who want to divide and conquer – not down on minorities who are also being stripped of their rights. #TransRightsAreHumanRights https://t.co/55ZqKe8q1B — Jughead J'onzz (@thedorkmite) July 4, 2022

As many have said since the whole woke LGBTQIA+ crap started, it’s actual women who are most hurt by it and therefore it should be true feminists who are fighting against it the hardest. For once, I have to give Bette Midler kudos.