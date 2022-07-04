Millions of Americans are “incredibly” vulnerable to the risk of widespread blackouts this summer due to Democrat President Joe Biden’s green energy push, a leading expert is warning.

Daniel Turner, the founder and executive director at Power the Future, warns that every area of the United States could be in danger.

According to Turner, the “entire country” is facing “a huge energy shortage” because of the Biden administration’s policies that push to convert to green energy sources while taking traditional sources of power offline.

“I think the entire country is incredibly vulnerable because the entire country is facing a huge energy shortage and I don’t think there is any place that is truly safe,” Turner told Fox News.

At issue are blackouts that could become widespread across the country this summer as grid operators struggle to meet the increased demand.

The problem has been plaguing some states for years but the threat is now expanding to impact much of the country.Turner said some states are under increased threat this year, especially those that have made political pushes to switch over to so-called sources of “green energy.”“The areas of the country I’d be most concerned about are the ones that already have inherent weaknesses,” Turner […]