As hard as it is for our readers to believe, there are still some NeverTrump holdovers who view (or at least pretend to view) Donald Trump as a bad president while completely ignoring the dumpster fire with the regime they helped to “elect” in 2020. Among them are RINO Congresswoman Liz Cheney and “right-leaning” GOP Establishment propagandists Washington Examiner.
The January 6 Committee has been leading the charge to prevent Trump from running in 2024 while the Examiner has cheered them on, going so far as to try to establish credibility for thoroughly debunked J6 witness, Cassidy Hutchinson.
Now, Cheney and her media shills are highlighting their opinion that the GOP will fall apart if Trump is nominated. From the Examiner:
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued a dire warning to the Republican Party if it rallies behind former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
“It can’t survive if he’s our nominee,” Cheney said on ABC News’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
…
Cheney is helping lead a summer slate of hearings held by the Jan. 6 committee, which is working to tie Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the Capitol riot. The congresswoman said millions of people have been “betrayed” by Trump and his claims of election fraud, which have been roundly rejected by election officials and the courts.
Cheney is in a hot battle to retain her seat with primary challengers, most notably Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman. She seems to be doubling down on attacking Trump in order to try to convince voters they were wrong about him. They overwhelmingly supported him in both 2016 and 2020 and seem poised to support his endorsed candidate in the August primary as well.
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.