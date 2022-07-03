As hard as it is for our readers to believe, there are still some NeverTrump holdovers who view (or at least pretend to view) Donald Trump as a bad president while completely ignoring the dumpster fire with the regime they helped to “elect” in 2020. Among them are RINO Congresswoman Liz Cheney and “right-leaning” GOP Establishment propagandists Washington Examiner.

The January 6 Committee has been leading the charge to prevent Trump from running in 2024 while the Examiner has cheered them on, going so far as to try to establish credibility for thoroughly debunked J6 witness, Cassidy Hutchinson.

Now, Cheney and her media shills are highlighting their opinion that the GOP will fall apart if Trump is nominated. From the Examiner:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued a dire warning to the Republican Party if it rallies behind former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. “It can’t survive if he’s our nominee,” Cheney said on ABC News’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos. … Cheney is helping lead a summer slate of hearings held by the Jan. 6 committee, which is working to tie Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the Capitol riot. The congresswoman said millions of people have been “betrayed” by Trump and his claims of election fraud, which have been roundly rejected by election officials and the courts.

Cheney is in a hot battle to retain her seat with primary challengers, most notably Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman. She seems to be doubling down on attacking Trump in order to try to convince voters they were wrong about him. They overwhelmingly supported him in both 2016 and 2020 and seem poised to support his endorsed candidate in the August primary as well.