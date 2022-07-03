Prince Andrew has faced massive condemnation over his ties to late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. The latter was sentenced to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking and sexual abuse charges. Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell had such a close relationship that the Duke gave her “unrestricted access” to Buckingham Palace, The Sun reported citing a former royal police officer.Palace police would reportedly wave Maxwell in as she was allowed to enter “at will” to visit the Duke’s apartments.

Security officer Paul Page, who worked at Buckingham Palace from 1998 to 2004, told The Sun that Maxwell was often seen coming in and out of Prince Andrew’s apartments.

“Myself and my other colleagues formed the opinion they were in some sort of relationship,” he told the outlet.According to Page, Epstein’s girlfriend was one of Andrew’s most frequent visitors in the 00s – the time when the two grew closer, and Maxwell first introduced him to Epstein. Video Player is loading.

