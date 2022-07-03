It is common for Americans who are familiar with the political situation in China to view Xi Jinping as the lifelong leader of the Chinese Communist Party. Dictators rarely give up power without a fight and considering he controls anyone who might be able to fight him, we see his position as permanent.

But that may not be the case. There have been rumblings and rumors in China that other party leaders aren’t happy with him and may be moving to replace him. This may be why they have adopted a new “Hard Fist” stance on “crime,” though as China Uncensored host Chris Chappell noted in the video below, the real criminals are the leaders of the police state that reigns over the people.