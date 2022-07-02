Many prominent personalities have been urging the president to do this, so here are the top reasons why he should step up to the challenge.

You could argue that our “betters” in the anti-liberty left are trying to destroy the country, or perhaps they are completely incompetent. Even the totally incompetent would have occasional success, so we’re thinking it’s the former. Either way, we need to change back to leadership that works, and we need it as soon as possible.

Having the House of Representatives elect President Trump as speaker would go a long way toward this goal. So, this is our reverse order listing of the top reasons President Trump needs to step up to the challenge.

1. Four words: State of the Union

Picture this: while Biden and Harris are still in office and delivering their interminable State of the Union addresses, Donald J. Trump can be sitting behind them as the last visual word on their BS. It’s even money they would cancel these political snooze fests for the duration.

2. The entertainment value of driving the nation’s socialist media insane

We can already hear your response that they lost the plot years ago, and you would be correct. Let’s face it: Robert Ballard is going to need to develop a new submersible to get to the depths of insanity that they’ve reached in recent years.

Their echo chambers have their own echo chambers.

Watching them lose it every night, whining about the death of democracy (because they aren’t in control), will be well worth the price of admission.

3. It will save billions from not having to bail out the nation’s socialist media

This goes right along with the previous point. We all know that the Democrats’ propaganda organ is going to need a bailout. We can remember those bygone days when they at least tried to pretend to be objective.

The nation’s socialist media are so blatant these days that you can imagine a latter-day Joseph Goebbels operating behind the scenes.

The people have taken notice, and their ratings are lower than a putrid stain under a dustbin. So it won’t be long until they look to their partners in crime for a bailout — from the government. But having Trump to whine about 24/7 could keep them afloat.

4. It throws a spanner into the plans of the anti-liberty left

It’s a lot more fun to take the initiative than remain passive.

We can only guess what the liberticidal leftists have in store for us. President Trump as the new speaker of the House will throw those carefully laid plans into chaos, and when we’re talking about liberty-destroying leftists, that’s always a good thing.

5. It will energize the pro-freedom electorate

The pro-freedom right needs every advantage it can muster against the anti-liberty left. The key is selecting those tactics that would have a selective effect of energizing the freedom community while driving the other side to distraction. Can anyone think of a better way to do that than the prospect of President Donald J. Trump as speaker of the House?

6. He can preside over “President” Biden and “Vice President” Kamala’s impeachments

Wouldn’t this make it all worthwhile? Anti-liberty leftists love to play the impeachment game. Well then let’s bring it on. Reading all the charges alone will take a few weeks.

Biden and Kamala have truly committed high crimes, not just misdemeanors. We could start with deliberately opening the border to an illegal invasion.

U.S. Constitution Article IV Section 4. The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion[.]

Then go on from there, including Kamala, since she’s supposed to be in charge of this disaster, and she can’t even be troubled to visit the area or directly address the problem.

7. We can have a real investigation of Jan. 6

Do you ever get the impression that this is the liberticidal left’s version of the movie Groundhog Day? Except leftists never want it to end, and they are going to keep it up until they can get socialism to actually work or the end of time, whichever comes first.

Well, there’s an old axiom in guerrilla warfare that the only defense from an ambush is to immediately attack it. Thus, we should take the bull (in more ways than one) by the horns and investigate this sordid tale. We know that there won’t be any revelations of anything new about the pro-freedom side. So now is the time to look into what the anti-liberty left was doing that day.

Not to mention releasing all the video footage they suspiciously keep holding back.

8. It will be worth it to change history

Let’s face it: we are in a cage match for liberty. We have nowhere else to go. Ronald Reagan said it best: “If we lose freedom here, there’s no place to escape to. This is the last stand on earth.”

We need everyone to do his part, and if that means President Trump has to take a slight demotion for something that will only add to his ever-growing résumé, then that’s a small price to pay for saving humanity and saving the planet.

9. Michelle Obama is running for president in 2024

Please allow a slight digression to explain.

Anyone paying attention should realize that Biden’s first term is really Obama’s third — he’s just completing his heart’s desires from behind the scenes. The problem for them is that with “Brandon’s” rapid decline, it’s doubtful he’s going to make it to the end of his term, much less run again.

Michelle Obama is the ultimate stealth candidate, who would admittedly be formidable to President Trump.

There is also the threat of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez running, among others. The point is that it would be far better to have Trump in power as speaker of the House and have a better contender positioned against them.

10. He can do something now to save the country

Look at where we are. Inflation is at a 40-year high, with the price of gas and diesel almost off the scale. The situation with food is so bad that even Biden has had to admit the truth. He’s opened the border to an illegal invasion and exacerbated the opioid crisis. He’s made a mockery of the rule of law. Our enemies have been emboldened around the world and are gearing up for nuclear war. We could easily add to the list by waiting five minutes for the next crisis to crop up.

Even his supporters can’t think of anything positive that he’s done, and that’s just after one year. Does anyone think we’ll get through 2 years, 6 months, and 18 days (but who’s counting) of this?

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, and the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. JD GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).