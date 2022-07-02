A note from the author: My friends, Jim and Joe Hoft, are being attacked by some readers of this blog because of what I am writing. Some of you (and you know who you are) accuse the Hoft boys of being “pro-Putin” or “pro-Russian.” Why? Because they allow me to write about the real situation in Ukraine that does not kow tow to the bullshit narrative being spun by Dementia Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, Lloyd Austin, Hillary Clinton, Clinton-lackey Jake Sullivan, George Soros, Mitt Romney, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. Now, if you are comfortable endorsing the pro-Ukraine, fight to the death of Russia messages those folks are repeating ad nausea then we are not friends. I even question if you are a real American and love this country. The people I named above epitomize the evil and corruption that infest Washington. They oppose vehemently the idea of America first. And they do not believe the Democrats stole the election from Donald Trump. I do. So, what you think is me spouting pro-Putin propaganda, it is not. It is my declaration of ideological war against the neo-cons and deep-staters who are hell bent on destroying this […]

