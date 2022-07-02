Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian bragged that he had “long but positive meeting” with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and added that “What is important for Iran is to fully receive the economic benefits of the 2015 accord.”

“The message for the Biden administration [regarding the attempted kidnapping of a US citizen last year], which has frequently proclaimed its intention to defend pro-democracy dissidents, is that Iran and other foreign dictatorships won’t shrink from launching attacks inside the United States unless deterred….'” – The Washington Post , July 10, 2021.

The Iranian regime is not going to change until it has all the world governed under one Islamist regime — or until it is stopped. This objective comes as a part of the theocratic establishment’s core revolutionary principle: exporting its revolution to other countries.

“We shall export our revolution to the whole world. Until the cry ‘There is no god but Allah’ resounds over the whole world, there will be struggle.” — The Islamic Republic of Iran’s founding Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The European Union is doing all it can to revive the nuclear deal and open the flow of funds to […]