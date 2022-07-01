A former Pfizer employee turned whistleblower says that the main goal of the COVID-19 injections falsely being labeled “vaccines”, is to weaponize a human being’s immune system to kill itself. Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee, and current analyst said that the ingredients in the Pfizer “vaccine” are “poison.”

“Their mission statement is harnessing the immune system’s full potential to fight human disease,” Kingston read on a slide projected on the screen during her appearance at “Matrixxx Grooove with Jeff and Shady” on Brighteon.TV. “I mean, this is straight out of ‘Agent Smith’s mouth.’ I don’t mean to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but then BioNTech is like ‘we’re gonna edit people’s immune system so it kills themselves.’”

Kingston brought up a study published in the National Library of Medicine that states that the SARS-COV-2 virus can directly infect and may undergo limited transmission in human populations. Meaning, the virus is incredibly weak. But if they can just get in there in the form of a spike protein, the immune system will kill itself attempting to eradicate the foreign spike protein.

“They’re like ‘we made a virus, if we can get it into your body, we may be able to do some damage,” Kingston said. “So it’s unlikely that you’ll ever be able to infect another person, and it’s unlikely you’re going to die from it. So we need to further adapt it so that it becomes more deadly and more infectious. And we can say that it’s an epidemic or pandemic,” she said.

This is likely why all colds and cases of flu in the past few years have been called “COVID-19” in order to panic the masses into getting injected with the weaponized spike protein. It also makes sense that those who have taken the shots are experiencing AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), which is a complete degradation of the natural immune system.

“And just so you know, the original batch was a bio-weapon attack,” Kingston said, adding that the multiple doses of the vaccine are part of a giant experiment. “And so that would explain why we’re having such rash differentiations between reactions to the vaccine. I mean, one person is getting this and one person is getting that. There’s not going to be any consistency, no matter what you look at. And then it seems like a plethora of confusion is what they’re trying to levy against us so that we can’t wade through this stuff so that we can’t understand it,” Townsend said.

Sudden Vaccines Deaths So Common They Have A Name: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)

Getting the COVID-19 “vaccine” is like gambling, she said. And some of the vials were created specifically to be lethal. “But allegedly if the laws have applied, the vials of the vaccine with the gray cap and the NDC [National Drug Code] codes that were issued on December 22, 2021, are lethal injections. You may not die immediately, but you will die because they have weaponized synthetically recreated crate venom, cobra venom, HIV glycoprotein 120, and what’s called staphylococcal Enterotoxin D, which is a very aggressive gram-positive bacteria,” she warned.

Watch the entire video here, which was posted by Natural News:

