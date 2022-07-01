Source: Denis Poroy/AP Photo

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Parental Rights in Education” law will officially take effect on Friday, sparking backlash from the liberal left.

Dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, several Florida schools have already issued new policies that ban any kind of inappropriate sexual talk in the classroom.

The Biden administration made a statement expressing how distraught it is over the law going into place.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Florida’s students are now “more fearful and less free,” calling it “shameful” that schools are not allowed to teach minors about explicit sex and groom them to think they are a different gender from how they were born.

Jean-Pierre also went on to accuse Republicans of trying to score political points, saying that the law is “a part of a disturbing and dangerous nationwide trend of right-wing politicians cynically targeting LGBTQI+ students, educators, and individuals to score political points.”However, DeSantis’ re-election campaign called out the repeated lies made by the Biden administration.”The White House continues to lie about Florida’s work to protect children as young as five years old from sexualized lesson plans… DeSantis’s pro-parent education agenda stands in stark contrast to the policies coming out of Washington […]