The United Kingdom-based Telegraph media outlet is reporting that the escalating global food crisis is an inside job perpetrated not by Russia but by corrupt Western powers.
The UK is essentially the ringleader, the Telegraph claims, along with the United States. Both of these globalist-controlled countries want the world to believe that Vladimir Putin is somehow holding the world’s food trade hostage when nothing could be further from the truth.
We are constantly told by Western propaganda outlets that Russia placed mines at Black Sea ports to prevent food from getting in and out. Russia says this is a lie, and that Ukraine planted those mines itself upon its retreat from the area.
UK Prime Minister and circus clown Boris Johnson told Brits that Russia is to blame for Ukraine’s food supply – Ukraine is a top exporter or grains and other key commodities – not being able to leave Black Sea ports. These goods must be exported by sea, Johnson alleged, further claiming that Russia is holding the world “ransom.”
BoJo, as many now call him, also claims that the Russian navy was “given orders to lay mines” in Odessa and Ochakov, and that it “mined” the Dnieper River.” This is according to “newly declassified U.S. intelligence,” BoJo further stated, alleging that the UK is now trying to help Ukraine “at a technical level to help demine Odessa.”
Russia is trying to create safe passage for grain ships through Black Sea waters while Ukraine plants mines and refuses to cooperate
Russia, meanwhile is actually trying to clear the area of mines with the help of Turkey. Russia’s goal, it says, is to ensure the security of all ships leaving the nation’s territorial waters.
On June 2, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, stated that if Kiev demines the waters surrounding its ports, Moscow will ensure safe passage for all Ukrainian ships, which are currently carrying 20 million tons of grain.
In late May, the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that the Russian Navy had established safe zones in the Black and Azov Seas for ships departing Ukrainian ports via humanitarian routes.
“The 139-mile-long and 3-mile-wide Black Sea corridors are open every day from 8 am to 7 pm (GMT+3) for ships based in the ports of Kherson, Nikolaev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa, and Yuzhny,” reported Great Game India.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense says that despite all this effort on Russia’s part to keep trade going and the world fed, authorities in Kiev “continue to do everything possible to evade interaction with representatives of foreign states and ship-owning companies in resolving the issue of ensuring the safe exit of blocked ships.”
Turkey shares similar concerns, as its Foreign Minister Ahmet Cavusoglu told the Anadolu Agency that Western sanctions imposed on Russian ships and mines planted by the Ukrainian military in Odessa water territory are the two main factors impeding grain exports out of Ukraine.
It turns out that the number-one cause of food inflation all around the world right now is the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by NATO and the West. This retaliation against Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine is destroying global trade, including Western populations whose leaders are essentially starving them out to get back at Russia.
“Sanctions against Russia have aggravated the situation with the supply of grains and fertilizers to African countries,” announced Senegalese President and head of the African Union Macky Sall in a statement earlier this month during an official visit to Russia.
“We no longer have access to them, and this poses a serious threat to food security on the continent.”
More related news about the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be found at WWIII.news.
