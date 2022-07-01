Florida woman and vegan Sheila O’Leary was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of her malnourished son Ezra. A vegan Florida woman was found guilty of murdering her 18 month old son after she tried to feed him a diet of only raw fruit, vegetables, and some breast milk.

The New York Post reports that “Sheila O’Leary, 39, is facing life in prison after a jury convicted her Wednesday of murder and a string of child abuse charges over the 2019 death of her toddler, Ezra.” The child died on Sept., 27 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida and Sheila and her husband Ryan were charged with first-degree murder in December of that year. The pair were also charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect.

According to Law and Crime , State Attorney Amira Fox said “The evidence and crime scene in this case are gut-wrenching. These are images as a mother and State Attorney I will not be able to forget.”

The couple were offered a plea deal with 30 year sentences but both declined. Sheila now awaits sentencing, possibly for life, while her husband awaits trial.

