It’s a good point, one made by many over the last few months. If Ghislaine Maxwell is guilty of sex trafficking kids and she knows who the clients of Jeffrey Epstein were, then why have none of them been arrested, charged, convicted, and jailed?
UFC fighter Israel Adesanya asked the question we all want answered:
“Ghislaine Maxwell just got put away for 20 years,” the Nigerian-based mixed martial artist known as “The Last Stylebender” noted during a weigh-in event for Saturday’s UFC 276, according to Infowars.
“So she was supplying kids for all these f***ing pedos, right? Where’s the list?” the outspoken MMA fighter asked. “So the list of politicians, and actresses and actors that was talked about, does that just get swept under the rug? Do they not get any time for actually f***ing those kids?”
The reason, of course, is because the men on the list Adesanya referred to are powerful. That was Maxwell’s and Epstein’s MO. They were able to control powerful men who were stupid and creepy enough to go to Epstein Island. Now, those powerful men are keeping this all bottled up and hoping people forget.
