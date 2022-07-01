Space Force With China and Russia orbiting threats on U.S. space assets and national security, America’s sixth and newest branch of the military activated a new unit within the Space Force .

Space Delta 18, a moniker given to the unit in honor of the military branch officially becoming the 18th member of the U.S. Intelligence Community last year, launched during a ceremony last week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Guardians within the unit have taken on the responsibility of delivering critical intelligence on threat systems, foreign intentions, and activities in the space domain.

“Make no mistake,” United States Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at the Delta 18 ceremony. “Space is a warfighting domain today, and an ever-increasingly contested one at that.” She added that she cannot stress enough the importance of Space Force intelligence for America’s national security.

Haines said the Intelligence Center would position itself to support the U.S. and its allies in space at “an absolutely critical moment in the history of space development.”

“In the years ahead, the environment will only become more contested,” she said. “And as we move forward, [the center] will be relied upon to produce and analyze scientific and technical intelligence related to […]