Space Force With China and Russia orbiting threats on U.S. space assets and national security, America’s sixth and newest branch of the military activated a new unit within the Space Force .
Space Delta 18, a moniker given to the unit in honor of the military branch officially becoming the 18th member of the U.S. Intelligence Community last year, launched during a ceremony last week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Guardians within the unit have taken on the responsibility of delivering critical intelligence on threat systems, foreign intentions, and activities in the space domain.
“Make no mistake,” United States Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said at the Delta 18 ceremony. “Space is a warfighting domain today, and an ever-increasingly contested one at that.” She added that she cannot stress enough the importance of Space Force intelligence for America’s national security.
Haines said the Intelligence Center would position itself to support the U.S. and its allies in space at “an absolutely critical moment in the history of space development.”
“In the years ahead, the environment will only become more contested,” she said. “And as we move forward, [the center] will be relied upon to produce and analyze scientific and technical intelligence related to […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker