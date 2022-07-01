Key Speakers At Conservative Political Action Conference Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis secured a win for combatting the fallout from Democrat President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies that have fueled the border crisis, which includes an explosion in activity from international criminal organizations.

“I am glad that the Florida Supreme Court has granted my petition to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate international human smuggling networks that operate on our southern border,” DeSantis tweeted. “We are united in fighting back against Biden’s border crisis and protecting Floridians.” I am glad that the Florida Supreme Court has granted my petition to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate international human smuggling networks that operate on our southern border.

— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 30, 2022 Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez praised the move by DeSantis, saying that it allows the state of Florida to “take the next step investigating the criminal enterprises that are taking hold, and child trafficking, human smuggling, drug smuggling.”

“All the things that are impacting not just a border state like Texas, but states like Florida,” she told Fox News , later adding, “This is not […]