Key Speakers At Conservative Political Action Conference Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis secured a win for combatting the fallout from Democrat President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies that have fueled the border crisis, which includes an explosion in activity from international criminal organizations.
“I am glad that the Florida Supreme Court has granted my petition to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate international human smuggling networks that operate on our southern border,” DeSantis tweeted. “We are united in fighting back against Biden’s border crisis and protecting Floridians.” I am glad that the Florida Supreme Court has granted my petition to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate international human smuggling networks that operate on our southern border.
We are united in fighting back against Biden’s border crisis and protecting Floridians.
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 30, 2022 Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez praised the move by DeSantis, saying that it allows the state of Florida to “take the next step investigating the criminal enterprises that are taking hold, and child trafficking, human smuggling, drug smuggling.”
“All the things that are impacting not just a border state like Texas, but states like Florida,” she told Fox News , later adding, “This is not […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker