(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) To those who think neo-pronouns are for the birds: You’re actually right for once.
As delivered by Twitter’s Libs of TikTok, a user named Camryn brings gendered news: If you’ve got quite the beak and are toothless, a special identity’s just for you.
On the wings of wokeness, take flight: “Hi, my name’s Camryn, and I’m a member of our DID (Dissociative Identity Disorder) system.” Birds of a feather go together, and Camryn’s close to a chick named Avery: “So Avery and I are both birds. I am a cardinal, and Avery is a bluejay.” The pair “like ‘ey/em/eir’ pronouns,” because they “feel even further removed from gender than ‘they/them/theirs.’”
Plus…they’re birds: “And being birds, while we do have our own gender expression, we don’t inherently have a gender at all. And not in the way that, like, we’re just nonbinary. It’s that, like, our species as, like, an avian-human hybrid does not inherently have any kind of gender at all.” It’s a veritable revolution. “So you use them just like singular pronouns, like ‘he/him’ or ‘she/her.’” But when writing about the egg-laying birthing persons, how might one accurately allude? “Spelling- and pronunciation-wise, it’s like ‘they/them/theirs’ without the […]
