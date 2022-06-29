FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty, BNN Edit Elon Musk, the hype master of Twitter and a prolific social media user, has not tweeted for an entire week leaving many to wonder where the billionaire has gone. One Musk observer quipped, “Elon being off Twitter for a week is like a normal person being off Twitter for a year.”
Futurism reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not tweeted for an entire week in an extremely uncharacteristic move for the billionaire whose tweeting habit has caused legal issues in the past. Today also marks Musk’s 51st birthday and his passing of the 100 million Twitter followers, both events which he would usually celebrate online, yet Musk appears nowhere to be seen.
Musk’s last tweet was on June 21st and his last trip by private jet was on Friday, according to the popular Twitter account ElonJet which tracks Musk’s private jet flight paths. Landed in Austin, Texas, US. Apx. flt. time 44 Mins. pic.twitter.com/jZ7HI0i4iV — ElonJet (@ElonJet) June 24, 2022 This trip appeared to be for his interview with CleanTechnica reporter Johnna Crider at the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Musk and Tesla have had a rough few weeks with Musk insisting that all workers […]
