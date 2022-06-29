The worst part about Trump Derangement Syndrome is that it compels otherwise lucid people to suspend disbelief in the absurd if doing so fits their contemptuous worldview. Such is the case for the editorial board at the NeverTrump “conservative” news outlet Washington Examiner.
I vividly recall an article written around a week after the 2020 election calling on Republicans to drop their pursuit of voter fraud and accept that Joe Biden had won. They weren’t the only “conservative” outlet to run cover for the stolen 2020 election, but between them and Fox News, they were the first to attempt to gaslight patriots into ignoring facts, logic, and what their own eyes saw.
Now, the editorial board is jumping on the J6 Loony Committee Bandwagon to defend the indefensible. It doesn’t take a genius to realize the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson before the committee yesterday belongs in the same pile of dung as the Trump pee tape, but Trump Derangement Syndrome makes smart people act stupidly. According to their article:
Also distressing to hear were Hutchinson’s accounts of Trump’s repeated fits of rage, including dining table contents overturned and ketchup dishes thrown violently across the room. The worst by far, though, was that people immediately returning from being with Trump in the presidential vehicle told of the president trying to grab the wheel of the car to force it to be driven to the Capitol and then violently reaching for the neck of Secret Service agent Bobby Engel, who headed the president’s protective detail.
It’s truly brave (or perhaps just stupid) to invoke Bobby Engel in their article considering Engel is willing to testify under oath that Hutchinson’s claims are false. According to NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander:
A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.
Perhaps Hutchinson was just given bad information. After all, she was recounting what she HEARD happened, not what she actually saw. Unfortunately for her, the Washington Examiner, the J6 Committee, and sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome across the country, it appears that even her hearsay testimony was a lie. According to CNN Reported Gabby Orr:
“Tony Ornato is denying that he told Cassidy Hutchinson Trump grabbed the steering wheel in presidential vehicle on 1/6 or lunged at a fellow agent, a USSS official tells @joshscampbell. CNN confirms that Ornato & Engel are prepared to testify that neither incident occurred.”
It’s pretty bad when even leftist corporate media outlets NBC and CNN are closer to the truth than the Washington Examiner.
Here’s how it likely went down in the Washington Examiner’s editorial board meeting. They watched the testimony and proclaimed amongst themselves, “We got him!” Then, they turned to social media and realized the vast majority of conservatives were laughing about the testimony, highlighting how ludicrous it was and how only the most infected sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome could possibly believe it.
Undaunted, they decided that they need to manufacture credibility for Hutchinson to dispel the numerous memes saying she was a combination of Jussie Smollett and Christine Blasey Ford. “How does nobody realize this is absolutely true and Trump totally lunged for the wheel of his limo?” they asked themselves. “We need to write an article declaring that she’s totally credible and Trump is totally unfit for office!”
Totally.
Cheers rang out in the editorial board meeting. Their purpose was clear. They needed to infect others with Trump Derangement Syndrome even if it meant the remnant of their own credibility could be lost.
And it has been.
There’s a reason why Drudge Report and other NeverTrump rags love to quote Washington Examiner. They’re the corporate media version of Ana Navarro, pretending to be right-leaning but showing no signs of love for America.
