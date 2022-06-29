FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Text messages exchanged between the European Union ‘s boss and Pfizer ’s CEO just before they sealed a lucrative COVID vaccine deal have vanished, a letter released Wednesday revealed, in the latest chapter of what Europeans are calling “delegate.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged over a year ago that she had been in regular contact with Pfizer boss Albert Bourla while they worked out a deal for 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine. But after a reporter sought the text messages, the commission, which is the EU’s executive body, said they are gone, according to a letter published by the EU watchdog.

“The Commission can confirm that the search undertaken by the President’s cabinet for relevant text messages corresponding to the request for access to documents has not yielded any results,” European Union Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said in a letter to the agency’s ombudsman, according to Reuters. The elite demand that YOU have no privacy while themselves refusing all transparency:

“Ursula von der Leyen exchanged TEXTS with PFIZER CHIEF Albert Bourla for a month when they were negotiating a massive vaccine contract”

