The RINOs and self-professed “moderates” tried as hard as they could to keep Trump-supporting, MAGA candidate Lauren Boebert out of office by running a primary candidate against her in her seat for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

That candidate was the most RINO of RINOs, a state representative named Don Coram who did the usual RINO thing, working with Democrats in the legislature while positioning himself as a “centrist” and calling Boebert an “extremist.”

But of course he called her that; to the “moderate” types, any Republican who insists on winning and doesn’t instantly back down to the left is an “extremist”.

Coram has taken pains to describe himself as a centrist, saying , for example, “ My politics are very similar to my driving,” Coram said at a recent campaign event. “To the chagrin of both my wife and my Republican colleagues, I tend to crowd the center line and sometimes I veer over a bit. ”

The Guardian, in an article describing all that the weak-spined RINOs and anti-MAGA Democrats did in an effort to keep Boebert out of office, noted that:

With the Democratic party’s failure to come up with a high-profile candidate, there has been a concerted anti-Boebert push among […]