Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade last week, prominent Democrat politicians have called for the federal government to open up abortion tents on federally owned lands like national parks.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told a crowd earlier this week that abortion tents should be set up on federal lands in red states. “Yeah, I’ll start with the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps. Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now,” she demanded.

On Monday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren reportedly suggested that the Biden administration should open Planned Parenthood “outposts” on the edges of national parks. According to Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener, “I just spoke with @ewarren who suggested the Biden administration establish Planned Parenthood outposts on the edges of national parks.”

“They could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it,” Warren reportedly said. “It’s time to declare a medical emergency.”

The White House was pressed on the idea on Tuesday, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissing its viability.

