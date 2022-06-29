Since Biden took office in January 2021, an unprecedented number of illegal aliens have swarmed the Southern Border and given entry into the United States. The floodgates have been open for over a year now, allowing millions of foreign nationals – few of whom have been vetted in any way – to come into the country and take advantage of Biden’s taxpayer-funded migrant programs that are fueling this invasion.
Once the invaders arrive stateside, they are given aid, food, medicine, lodging, and even cash to spend as they please. Then they are loaded onto busses and planes by federal agents and contractors who secretly shuttle them across the country. Some illegals are even given cell phones as part of their welcome package.
As justification for this red carpet treatment the illegals are getting on behalf of the taxpayer, the Biden Regime has been promising that it is keeping tabs on these people and that they have been given the proper paperwork to appear in immigration court – because, if there’s one thing illegal aliens are notorious for, it’s following the law.
Well, now, Biden’s illegal invaders don’t need to worry about trivial things like ‘immigration status’ or ‘legal citizenship’ thanks to a […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker