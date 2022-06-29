President Joe Biden’s choice for Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, Ed Gonzalez, withdrew from consideration for the position over the weekend.
Gonzalez, who is currently the sheriff for Harris County, Texas, announced on his Twitter account that he notified the Biden administration of his decision. 1/5 On Sunday, I informed President Biden’s administration that I am respectfully withdrawing from consideration for the post of Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 27, 2022 Want to guess why he did that?
Apparently, it’s due to the fact that allegations of domestic violence against him surfaced and played a part in stalling the confirmation process.
“I arrived at this decision after prayerfully considering what’s best for our nation, my family, and the people of Harris County who elected me to serve a second term as Sheriff,” Gonzalez said, according to a report from The Western Journal.
“I am grateful to President Biden for the honor of nominating me, and I wish this administration well as it strives to overcome the paralyzing political gridlock that threatens far more than our nation’s border,” the sheriff added .
“Frankly, the dysfunction threatens America’s heart and soul,” Gonzalez said.Gonzalez received Biden’s nomination […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
