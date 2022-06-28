Biden was counting on Arab nations to produce more oil but a few hours ago French President Macron was overheard telling Biden that the United Arab Emirates is at max capacity & the Saudis can’t produce much more. It appears to be a direct appeal to Biden to produce more oil. pic.twitter.com/vRWJVpn3El

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday deflated President Joe Biden’s plan to help combat record-high gas prices in the United States. What is Biden’s plan?

The media have reported widely that Biden planned to use a visit to the Middle East next month to petition oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia to increase fossil fuel production.

Biden is scrambling to find a solution to the ongoing gas price crisis. Aside from asking other countries to step up production, Biden has demanded domestic energy producers increase their production, leading to criticism from climate change hawks. Oil companies, however, say they are already producing more oil than at any other point in their history. What did Macron say?

Speaking with Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Macron was overheard telling Biden that two OPEC member nations — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — are nearing max production capacity, thus deflating Biden’s plan.

“Excuse me, sorry to interrupt. I had a call with MbZ,” Macron said, referring to UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. “He told me two things. I’m at a maximum, maximum [production capacity]. This is what he claims.

“And then he said [the] Saudis can increase by 150 […]