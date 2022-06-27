Many people believed that the Supreme Court would never overturn Roe. v. Wade, but now it has happened. It is one of the biggest political developments of our generation, and this Supreme Court decision has unleashed a flood of emotion all over the country.

Some of the video clips that I am going to share with you in this article are very raw. So be warned in advance that you are going to see some disturbing images and you are going to hear some foul language. In other instances, there are some that have attempted to find humor in what is taking place. But of course there is nothing funny about abortion.

More than 60 million children have been killed in the United States since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, and millions more will be killed in the years ahead. And even though the abortion industry will be able to continue to conduct business as usual in most of the country, liberals are throwing a monstrous temper tantrum now that Roe has been overturned.

In this article, I am going to try to show you what is really going on out there. I am going to show you the good, the bad and the ugly and it will not be filtered. The following are 11 of the most notable reactions to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe…

#1 When the Supreme Court decision was officially announced, some pro-abortion protesters instantly burst into tears…

TRIGGERED: Pro Abortion protesters burst into tears and begin to condemn the Supreme Court as “ILLEGITIMATE” as the decsion to overturn Roe v Wade is announced in front of the Supreme Court here in DC | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/Qgl8JSzjup — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

#2 Other liberals responded to the decision by going into fits of rage. Here is one woman that decided that recording herself screaming was the best way to deal with what happened…

She seems stable https://t.co/YOh5qbsvkj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2022

#3 Maxine Waters is up to her old tricks. She made national headlines when she publicly promised to openly defy the Supreme Court…

BREAKING: Rep. Maxine Waters says "to hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them!"pic.twitter.com/XMYvgbpEHR — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 24, 2022

#4 Many on social media have been suggesting that a national sex strike is the best way for women to use their leverage. Here is one example…

“In protest of the overturning of Roe V Wade every unmarried woman should go on a sex strike, stand up for what you believe in.”

So to protest this Supreme Court decision, this individual is suggesting that promiscuous young liberal women should say no to sex until they get married?

I think that most conservative Christians would actually be thrilled to see that happen.

#5 To protest the overturning of Roe, one particularly crazed woman has decided to put her blood into an envelope and mail it to the Supreme Court…

This woman mailed her period blood to the Supreme Court to protest the overturning of #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/Km9z3YnDt6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2022

#6 During a panel discussion about abortion on CNN, Ana Navarro used members of her own family that have “special needs” as examples for why abortion is necessary…

Yikes — @ananavarro is talking about her “special needs” family members with Autism and Down's Syndrome to make the case for Abortion. These people are SICK. pic.twitter.com/BSLprNd9ba — Baby Lives Matter Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2022

#7 As I detailed in a previous article, radical leftists in Arizona actually attempted to engage in a very real act of insurrection in Phoenix. Kari Lake was absolutely horrified by this…

The left is showing everyone what a REAL “Insurrection” looks like right now in Downtown Phoenix. This is domestic terrorism. The Arizona national guard should have been deployed hours ago, @DougDucey Arrest these animals immediately. They are out for blood. pic.twitter.com/RI8uNrioVz — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) June 25, 2022

#8 Following the announcement of the decision to overturn Roe, there were some on Twitter that were openly calling for violence against Supreme Court justices. In fact, one individual clearly stated that he intended to assassinate Clarence Thomas, and it took quite a long time before that post was finally removed…

While Twitter routinely bans conservatives, those who challenge the government-sanctioned Covid-19 narrative, or the results of the 2020 US election, threatening to assassinate a Supreme Court justice is just fine. “I’m going to assassinate supreme court justice Clarence Thomas,” tweeted user @redfrnn after Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

#9 Others on social media suggested that much broader violence was needed…

They really do want you dead. pic.twitter.com/hmOD5fdsw0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 25, 2022

#10 We are seeing such an outpouring of hatred toward Christians right now. People are showing us what they truly think in their hearts, and it is absolutely frightening…

They literally want you dead pic.twitter.com/7MVvlqFNMT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2022

#11 Of all the sick things that I have come across in recent days, what Stacey Abrams told Fox News was one of the sickest. When asked if she would support any restrictions on abortion, she insisted that abortion should be legal all the way up to the point of birth…

Of course it isn’t just Stacey Abrams that feels this way.

We have countless other politicians that hold the exact same position.

And what is truly sad is that the vast majority of the U.S. population fully embraces abortion. Just check out these brand new poll numbers…

Americans disapprove of the decision by 59%–41%. Fully two-thirds of women oppose the ruling with only 33% agreeing with it. A majority of Americans — 52% — believe that overturning Roe is “a step backward for America” while 31% think it’s “a step forward.”

How could we have fallen so far?

If we stay on the road that we are currently on, there is no future for our country.

Even though Roe has been overturned, well over 80 percent of the abortions that were performed before will still be able to happen.

For most of the remaining cases, those that want abortions will just have to drive to a neighboring state.

So ultimately not that much has actually changed.

But that won’t stop liberals from throwing massive hissy fits. Here is a compilation of some of those meltdowns that comes from Freedom Toons…

And here is a compilation that was put together by Paul Joseph Watson…

Abortion has once again become the hottest political topic in America, and now we are going to have a national debate about this issue that will be unlike anything we have ever seen before.

Why is MyPillow our oldest sponsor? Because we only accept sponsorship from proven America First patriots. Support Mike Lindell and me by using promo code “JDR.” God Bless America.

Emotions are very high, and our nation is becoming more deeply divided with each passing day.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to kill babies on an industrial scale, and that is not going to change any time soon.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written five other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, “Get Prepared Now”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending digital copies as gifts through Amazon to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior today.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.