Like many businesses, America’s gun manufacturers are feeling the deleterious effects of Bidenflation . Gun manufacturers, however, are additionally subject to the left’s ire and misplaced wrath over “gun violence.” After most horrific shooting tragedies, that wrath comes with the inevitably hysterical demands to ban “assault” guns and add even more stringent federal regulations on gun ownership while simultaneously vilifying all gun owners along with the entire gun industry and its workers.

At long last, one American gun manufacturer, Smith & Wesson , has had enough. Smith & Wesson — one of America’s oldest gun manufacturers since 1852 — is hitting back against the left’s gun hysteria and villainization in no uncertain terms.

Smith & Wesson’s just-released “Who We Are” video hits back by clearly defining not only who they are as a company but, more importantly, who their employees are — hardworking, freedom-loving Americans. No more will Smith & Wesson allow the left to define or distort who they are. They are proud of their company and their product. They’re proud of their employees, and they’re proud of who they are as Americans.

But the beauty of “Who We Are” […]