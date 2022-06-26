Last Updated on June 26, 2022 Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called out pro-abortion, anti-family corporations in the wake of the Roe ruling after several of them announced that they’d begin paying their female employees to travel across state lines to receive an abortion should they become pregnant in a state that moves to defend life.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Roe v. Wade ruling, handing authority over abortion back to the states, a multitude of corporations notorious for defending left-wing causes have announced that they will begin paying for their female employees that become pregnant to travel and receive an abortion if they live in a state that votes to protect the lives of unborn babies.

Among those publicly announcing their new abortion stipends are several big banks and financial firms, Disney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Netflix. The latter is offering up to $10,000 not only to their female employees who travel to receive an abortion but to those wishing to receive a number of other left-wing approved operations as well, including sex changes.

At Dick’s Sporting Goods, employees plus one “support person” will receive reimbursement pay of up to $4,000 should they […]