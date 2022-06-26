Pro-abortion leftists don’t look to be calming down anytime soon. They’re tearing apart their own blue cities –where abortion is at no risk of being restricted–and even setting up entire sets to record their disingenuous meltdowns . So, just another day in blue America, I suppose. But they’re also so angry they can’t dismember babies that they’re calling for a sex strike, otherwise known as abstinence. (h/t NYP ) u201cWomen, if you are having a tough time with the #sexStrike and #abstinence just picture Mitch McConnel naked.u201d — AJ (@AJ) 1656105818 You can tell these people truly believe they’re sticking it to those dastardly pro-lifers when they say they refuse to have sex until they’re allowed to abort their babies. And all I can think is:

You mean to tell me these pro-abortion women are going to refuse to have sex to own the right? So, they aren’t going to pregnant while abortion isn’t legal up through the seventh trimester? Okay. I think we can all live with that. I support the leftist sex strike, what about you? u201cPerhaps a #sexstrike (also known as #abstinence ) would help the men folk to be all in on this #womensrights issue. #RoeVWadeu201d […]