Anyone who had an emergency that was not immediately life-threatening in or near Eugene, Oregon on Friday night were out of luck because law enforcement was forced to stop answering their calls. Around 75 Antifa Black Blok members were organized and ready to burn it all to the ground, so multiple agencies were forced to respond.
The level of coordination seemed similar to many of the riots and protests of 2020, but on a greater scope. The domestic terrorists were dressed as comrades ready for war, all clad in black, and with various types of weapons in what appeared to be a precursor to attacking a local pregnancy center.
As journalist Andy Ngo reported:
Kira Anne Elliott, 20, of Eugene, was arrested at the #Antifa black bloc attack in Eugene, Ore. She's a social justice coordinator at the private @BrynMawrCollege in PA. Officers were injured by the violent extremists. DHS had to provide emergency help to local police. pic.twitter.com/OBeqcDHVSl
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022
Arrested at the #Antifa riot in Eugene, Ore. on June 24 where 75 militants gathered to attack a pregnancy resource center. All from Eugene & charged w/disorderly conduct:
Rachel Jean Tillman, 29
Brandon Emmanual Caletz, 24
Rhiannon Elizabeth Clayton, 19https://t.co/ilKAXO7N2n
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022
Arrested at the #Antifa riot in Eugene, Ore. on June 24 where 75 militants gathered to attack a pregnancy resource center. They were all quickly released.
Alex Kendahl Woodward Franz, 18: Disorderly conduct
Elijah Gabriel Comer, 20: Disorderly conducthttps://t.co/aq4srOSzJ4 pic.twitter.com/TWM7wG692E
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022
The details show extreme levels of organization. This was not a spontaneous response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It put lives in danger as law enforcement had to deal with these domestic terrorists instead of helping the rest of their city. According to Eugene Police:
On June 24, Eugene Police began receiving reports of a group publicizing on social media for people to come to a “Night of Rage” in the wake of an opinion by the Supreme Court of the United States, Dobbs v. Jackson (related to Roe v. Wade). The group’s stated meeting point was Dove Medical Center, 487 E. 11th Avenue, for around 10 p.m.. Due to the potential for property damage toward a business located in Eugene, as well as the general safety and security of the other businesses and residents downtown, Eugene Police monitored the situation.
Around 9:21 p.m. people began arrived to the area wearing all black clothing with masks and hoods. Many also had backpacks that appeared to contain unknown objects. The crowd started growing and moved toward the medical building. Eugene Police’s Mobile Response Team arrived in the area to block the building using its vehicles and officers to surround the building. The crowd continued to grow and began blocking E. 11th Avenue by standing in the roadway. Some people were observed picking up rocks and several began putting on gas masks. One female had a chemical pump sprayer and she was pumping it up. Additional EPD Patrol resources were called in.
An officer used a public address system to admonish the group of more than 75 people that they were committing disorderly conduct and were subject to arrest. This had no effect on the crowd and they advanced closer to officers. Unknown people in the crowd threw smoke bombs at officers along with several filled water bottles. EPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team eventually used their sound truck, which has an LRAD system on their truck, to provide louder volumes to the admonishments so those could be hear over the crowd noise.
Those who remained in the roadway were subject to arrest. The crowd did not comply. After the first arrest, the crowd became extremely loud and verbally hostile toward the officers and tried to get through the line. EPD called in additional resources including Springfield Police Department and Department of Homeland Security. The incident forced EPD’s operations to go into what is termed ‘priority calls,’ where much of the rest of the community’s individual calls for service, if they are not immediate life-safety emergencies, to be placed on hold or not responded to. Springfield Police provided mutual aid for priority one calls. At one point, the crowd moved to Ferry street right at E. 11th Avenue. Police provided more admonishments and arrests were made, with people fighting with officers and not complying with lawful orders, leading to inert pepperballs (pepper balls with no chemical munitions) being deployed in a few cases at people’s feet and legs. At that point the crowd size decreased.
Some officers suffered minor injuries during the event, which lasted about five hours.
Of course, all who were arrested were released a short time later. It’s Oregon.
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.