Infowars put together another emergency broadcast, this time about the “night of rage” that has turned into a weekend of rage across the country following the overturning of Roe v Wade. In the opening, we see an extremely unhinged man try to attack Infowars reporters. Just hearing this guy say, “I f***ing love killing babies,” is both creepy and infuriating.
Here’s the short, low quality version:
DEMONIC: “I F*CKING LOVE KILLING BABIES”
An unhinged Pro Abortion man aggressively gets in my face during a live interview in front of the Supreme Court and assaults the camera woman, Sav Hernandez | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/Cd9VvVYck8
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 25, 2022
The entire show with Alex Jones is worth watching to get a feel for what we’re facing in post-Roe America. Even if you just watch the first few minutes of this video, it’s enough to tell you how unhinged the anti-life left really is.
