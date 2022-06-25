As Sun Tzu said in The Art Of War , “Don’t mess with the rednecks.” From Reddit: The radical Christians are found in the rural areas. Their towns are defenseless, they have almost no cops and their firemen are volunteers. They have to borrow cops and firemen from neighboring jurisdictions miles away in order to handle anything big. And they think they’re safe out there. Forget burning cities, cities are on our sides. It’s time for rural areas to feel the heat.
You show up 100 deep in every rural town in a 50 mile radius intent on revolution, you’ll crash their system and make them pay.
And if you all think I’m kidding, I’m dead serious. This was caused by backward ass rural conservatives operating out of a Christianized worldview (even if theyre not Christian, they’re heavily influenced by it), they were the ones who voted for Trump in ’16; those disillusioned redneck/white trash/blue collar (to quote a country song) types who flipped massively for the GOP. Punish them. Punish their towns. They say “BLM burned the cities to the ground, ” I say “let them see firsthand what it’s like when a community is truly burned to the ground. […]
Read the whole story at notthebee.com
