For the coming days, perhaps weeks, we will be bombarded with plenty of negativity coming from the anti-lifers. Their domestic terrorists will commit heinous acts of “protest” in an effort to display their unhinged rage.

But many Americans who were at the Supreme Court on Friday weren’t there to express rage. They were there to celebrate victory after a protracted battle to get arguably the most evil law of the land overturned. Here’s a feel-good video from the moment they learned it was happening:

Just as the end of slavery gave a future to millions of people for generations, so too does the end of abortion. It’s worth celebrating, even if only for a moment before we roll up our sleeves and get back to work fighting for America’s future.