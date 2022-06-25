In a statement responding to the Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade , Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared that the Department of Defense is assessing its policies to make sure it keeps providing “seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law.”
“Nothing is more important to me or to this Department than the health and well-being of our Service members, the civilian workforce and DOD families,” Austin said in a statement . “I am committed to taking care of our people and ensuring the readiness and resilience of our Force. The Department is examining this decision closely and evaluating our policies to ensure we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law.” u201cThe Department is examining this decision closely and evaluating our policies to ensure we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law.u201d — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III) 1656092731 The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe means that states can now ban abortions.
A previously leaked draft opinion had revealed that the high court was poised to reject Roe , and last […]
