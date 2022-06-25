Sponsored Ad

President Joe Biden on Saturday threatened states that are enforcing the Supreme Court’s decision that abortion is not a guaranteed right under the Constitution. Watch: “Yesterday, I spoke about the Supreme Court’s shocking decision striking down Roe v. Wade,” Biden said. “We’ve had a lot of discussion about that in our whole household.”

“Jill and I know how painful and devastating a decision is for so many Americans — and I mean so many Americans,” the president continued.

“The decision is implemented by states,” Biden added. “My administration is going to focus on how they administer it and whether or not they violate other laws, like deciding to not allow people across state lines to get public health services. And we’re going to take actions to protect women’s rights and reproductive health.”

The threat is similar to the Biden administration’s reaction to states passing election integrity laws after the 2020 election. The Department of Justice sued Arizona over its election law, only to be defeated in the Supreme Court . The DOJ also sued Georgia over its election laws , which is a case that is […]