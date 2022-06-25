Antifa in Seattle attacked a pro-life woman, grabbing her and hitting her with pepper spray before throwing her to the ground. All of this just to have the “right” to kill a preborn baby.
What makes it worse is that this is in Seattle where abortion will be completely legal.
AOC gave the order today in front of the Supreme Court.
“TAKE TO THE STREETS!”
So did Maxine Waters.
And just like that Antifa came out of retirement attacking innocent women.
Tell me about women’s rights again. https://t.co/05jKok2T9r
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 25, 2022
Important note: The violence we’re seeing from Antifa, Jane’s Revenge, and other Soros-funded domestic terrorist groups is only loosely based on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. They’re using it as the excuse to destabilize America ahead of whatever sort of collapse we have coming. Whether it’s an economic collapse, food crisis, or total societal collapse, this is all part of the globalist elite’s plan to force “Build Back Better” or, as they prefer to call it, “The Great Reset.”
Roe v. Wade being overturned is not the source of the rage. It has been artificially ramped up in order to achieve the globalist elite’s goals. That’s not to say the domestic terrorists aren’t truly enraged. They are suffering from a strong delusion. We need to recognize it for what it is so we can address it properly. This is demonic.
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker