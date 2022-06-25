Antifa in Seattle attacked a pro-life woman, grabbing her and hitting her with pepper spray before throwing her to the ground. All of this just to have the “right” to kill a preborn baby.

What makes it worse is that this is in Seattle where abortion will be completely legal.

AOC gave the order today in front of the Supreme Court. “TAKE TO THE STREETS!” So did Maxine Waters. And just like that Antifa came out of retirement attacking innocent women. Tell me about women’s rights again. https://t.co/05jKok2T9r — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 25, 2022

Important note: The violence we’re seeing from Antifa, Jane’s Revenge, and other Soros-funded domestic terrorist groups is only loosely based on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. They’re using it as the excuse to destabilize America ahead of whatever sort of collapse we have coming. Whether it’s an economic collapse, food crisis, or total societal collapse, this is all part of the globalist elite’s plan to force “Build Back Better” or, as they prefer to call it, “The Great Reset.”

Roe v. Wade being overturned is not the source of the rage. It has been artificially ramped up in order to achieve the globalist elite’s goals. That’s not to say the domestic terrorists aren’t truly enraged. They are suffering from a strong delusion. We need to recognize it for what it is so we can address it properly. This is demonic.