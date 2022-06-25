Now that Roe v. Wade has been officially overturned, it’s time to celebrate!

Alright, that’s enough. Celebration over. Now it’s time to get back to work. This victory is the most important one the pro-life movement has ever had, but it really only marks the beginning of the bigger phase of the war against the murder of pre-born babies. This wasn’t the culmination. It was the ticket to entry into the true arena.

On the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed 7 things pro-lifers need to do now that Roe v. Wade is history, literally. It’s good that I didn’t write up this article yesterday shortly after the live broadcast. My mode at the time was primal; I was driven by a combination of emotion and purpose. Now that it’s a new day, the emotional high is gone (which is a good thing for lucidity) and I am even more driven by purpose.

There are many things that have changed. America is different now compared to just last week. We have a long road ahead if we want to truly win the war. Let’s get started…

Prepare for Riots

We saw what happened last night when Antifa, Jane’s Revenge, and unaffiliated anti-life domestic terrorists took to the streets across the nation to express their rage. This is why the first thing I recommended was to prepare for riots, and I was right. Not that it’s a big deal to be right about that one since everyone with four brain cells could have predicted how the radical left would respond, but it’s still concerning that so many people really did take to the streets. I called on listeners to record everything, but it seems like we didn’t really need to since the abortion apologists were busy recording themselves.

Spread the Truth About What Happens Next

We need to do what we can to educate the masses about what this means. Unfortunately, corporate media is already spewing fake news about where this will lead. The reality is there will be a wide range of laws passed by the states that generally align with how red or blue the legislators and governor are. Some states have already banned abortion. Others have announced no real restrictions. Attention-hound Gavin Newsom even took the opportunity to announce the west coast Axis of Evil with Washington and Oregon as they pledge to defend a woman’s right to kill her child before birth.

Getting this truth out is important because people are already making dumb choices based on the lies. One lady proudly announced she had her fallopian tubes removed because she didn’t want children. She’s a victim of the disinformation because, as a Virginia resident, abortion up to15-20 weeks will almost certainly become the law of her state. She could have maintained her reproductive capabilities and still had as many abortions as she wanted.

There are certain other facts that need to be highlighted. Justice Clarence Thomas took the opportunity of having a worldwide audience reading or hearing about his desire to overturn other woke laws, including gay marriage. The left is already playing off of that with Democrats sending out fundraising letters in hopes of using Thomas and the overturning of Roe v Wade to improve their midterm election chances.

Some conservative pundits have expressed dismay over Thomas’s admission. I’m proud of him. Even if the chances of overturning the laws that he mentioned are so slim it’s nearly an impossibility, it’s still the right move for him to reveal his desires. Samuel Alito is probably the only other Justice who would support these moves, which means they could not get overturned today. Maybe someday. We should keep a spark of hope. After all, I didn’t think Roe v Wade would be overturned in my lifetime. Praise God I was wrong.

Tell Senators We Oppose Court Packing

Court packing is an obvious next move by Democrats who have hoped to reverse the first originalist lean the court has had in a long time. Donald Trump, with the help of Ruth Bader Ginsburg not retiring under Barack Obama, saw to it that the court would lean conservative which resulted in the Roe v Wade reversal. Combine that with the 2nd Amendment ruling the day before and Democrats have some momentum to try to pack the Supreme Court.

There is nothing in the Constitution that requires nine Justices. Ramping it up to 13, which the Biden regime could do if Democrats retain control of the Senate, would mean seven progressives, two originalists, three conservatives, and a milquetoast centrist Chief Justice.

Republicans winning control of the Senate is not as likely as taking control of the House. Even if they win, having Mitch McConnell as Senate Majority Leader means we have no idea whether he’d side with his buddy Biden. It’s imperative that pro-lifers and conservatives in general continue to adamantly oppose packing the court. Those on the fence such as Senators Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, and moderate Republicans should hear from us regularly on the issue.

Debunk Midterm Election Lies

The fourth thing we need to do is fight the rising midterm election lies. Pelosi already came out yesterday to say abortion was on the ballot in November. She’s partially right because they will try to pass legislation codifying a version of Roe v Wade. The only thing stopping them now is the election itself. With less than five months until voters go to the polls, it seems likely Democrats will stall on trying to pass abortion legislation so they can use it as a reason for them to stay in power.

It’s all a lie. Unless they could get a filibuster-proof majority that included anti-life Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski (who may not even survive the primary in August), they cannot pass pro-abortion legislation. They won’t mention that in their campaign emails.

As for state elections, this is where abortion really comes into play. Most if not all states will have laws on the books regarding abortion, but that doesn’t mean it will be a moot point on election day. Things change. Legislators change. Laws can change.

Encourage Pro-Abortionists to Vote With Their Feet

Since the 2016 election, some on both sides of the aisle have talked about America dividing. It’s happening a bit already with some blue states getting bluer and some red states getting redder. The abortion issue can have a one-sided effect that can be beneficial for conservatives and America.

For conservatives living in blue states, not much will change with Roe v Wade being overturned. The same is not true for leftists living in red states. They may find living in a state that has restrictions on abortion is too much for them to bear. As a result, they may want to move to blue states. We should encourage that.

From a purely strategic perspective, it behooves conservatives to want leftists consolidated in the bluest states. That prevents them from electing Democrats in purple or red states. It also means fewer Democrat Senators. Lastly, it aids Republicans in the Electoral College.

Focus on Local Elections

This may seem like a repeated step since I already covered how state elections will determine abortion laws in each state, but it’s worth discussing from a different angle. We’re not just talking about this election. We should be talking about every election going forward.

As I’ve long said, local, city, county, and state elections have a far-greater impact on our day-to-day lives than national elections. Of course, the Biden regime is doing everything in their power to change my mind with idiotic policies that are destroying the nation, but they’re the exception to the rule and came into power through fraudulence. Even Donald Trump and Barack Obama had less impacts on the lives of individual Americans than the politicians and bureaucrats who live near us.

Abortion affords those of us who recognize the importance of local elections the opportunity to refocus voters. We need as many conservatives to pay close attention to local elections as possible. School boards, for example, are finally coming into focus after being left-dominated for decades. We are seeing the challenges that our complacency has brought, and now we’re finally fighting back. The same can be said about every other position from governor all the way to dog catcher.

The Cultural Battle

Now we finally get to the most important action we must take in a post-Roe America. Abortion has been a cultural war for decades, even before Roe v Wade, but for whatever reason most in the pro-life movement have focused on the political battle. As a result, we finally got a victory after five decades but we’re losing the cultural battle. Some polls show as many as 70% of Americans support some access to abortion. Granted, even more support some restrictions on abortion, but the point is we have not convinced the nation that abortion is fundamentally wrong.

Now that the political battle in DC is essentially over, most pro-lifers are saying it’s time to take the battle to the states. It’s conspicuous that I did not list that as something we should be doing moving forward. Its omission is a reflection of my belief that the battle will only be worthwhile to fight in a handful of states. You can fight all you want but you won’t get California to restrict abortions. Conversely, Oklahoma Democrats aren’t going to get their abortion agenda passed.

By no means am I suggesting the state-level fight is not worthwhile for many. But considering it’s the action plan now for literally every pro-life group out there, I’m simply suggesting alternatives, including the one that should have been the primary focus from the start.

The cultural war is the real war. It is imperative that we use the tools we have such as videos and images depicting abortions. It has been demonstrated over and over that the easiest way to make someone rethink their pro-abortion stance is to educate them on what happens as a result of the laws they support.

We also need to have moral, ethical, and religious discussions with people. We have the high ground. The science is on our side. With no tangible “trigger” moment between conception and birth, it makes no sense to set arbitrary timeframes when a “clump of cells” magically becomes a human. A better way to look at it is there are no discernable moments between conception and birth when a preborn baby is no longer part of the mother’s body. The mother is attached to the child throughout pregnancy. When does her right over her body end and the baby’s right to life begin? If we cannot answer that question, then we must “err” on the side of the baby.

There are better people than me to strategize about how to win the cultural battle. I’m not one to lead it, so I defer to those with better understanding. All I know for sure is that it’s the right battle to be waged in a post-Roe America. The time to do so is upon us.